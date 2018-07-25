Kimberley RCMP officers receive BC Wildfire recognition

In the middle of the fire season of 2018, local RCMP officers are being recognized for their work during the 2017 fire season.RCMP officers from all corners of BC responded to fires throughout the province during the unprecedented season with saw 65,000 residents displaced and huge tracts of land and buildings destroyed by fire. Every Kimberley officer, including two auxiliary members and a municipal employee stepped up to assist, as did RCMP officers from all over the province.

“I want to thank you for your outstanding contribution in support of our collective response to the BC Wildfire emergency during the summer of 2017,” said Brenda Butterworth-Carr, Commanding Officer of British Columbia RCMP. “When our province faced a devastating and protracted crisis, you stepped up and leaned in to ensure that the people, communities and wildlife, were safe. On behalf of myself and the Senior Management Team, please accept my deepest and sincerest thank you for going above and beyond the call of duty in the face of the unprecedented disaster.”

“I’m proud of Kimberley Detachment members and the role they played during the Interface Wildfires of 2017. Their commitment and dedication are to be commended,” said Sgt. Chris Newel, Kimberley Detachment Commander.