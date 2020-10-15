Kimberley RCMP receive report of election sign vandalism

The Kimberley RCMP have received a report of numerous election signs getting damaged over the long weekend.

According to RCMP, it appears as though the signs in question were damaged purposefully, or pulled right out of the ground.

“Depending on the totality of the circumstances, a person(s) could face potential criminal charges, for example mischief, should they identified as being responsible for causing damage to any election sign related to the Provincial Election,” the RCMP said in a media release.

The detachment asks that if anyone witnesses someone damaging signs, or have information related to the damage done over the weekend, they should contact Kimberley RCMP or Crimestoppers.