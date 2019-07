Kimberley RCMP report a quiet JulyFest weekend, with no major incidents.

Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel says that he suspects that the weather may have played a part in that. Friday evening was quite cool, and Saturday was cool and rainy, which may have kept people indoors rather than at the refreshment gardens.

Newel did say that two impaired drivers were picked up, one Friday night and one on Saturday afternoon.