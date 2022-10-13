Kimberley RCMP second quarter policing report

Sgt. Steve Woodcox from the Kimberley RMCP Detachment delivered the second quarter policing report, covering the period of July to September to Council on Tuesday, October 11.

Calls for service were up in the quarter, which Woodcox says is normal for the summer months when things around town are busier.

There were 15 assaults reported, with 10 investigations sent to Crown counsel for charges. A few of the assaults were related to one individual, Woodcox said.

Mental health has been an issue that Woodcox has focused on — being more proactive in terms of dealing with people who have issues. These type of calls were down this quarter, a positive step although it continues to be an area requiring resources.

He also spoke of the rash of thefts from vehicle and sheds that had been occurring in both Kimberley and Cranbrook. He asked the public to please call the RCMP if they had any information, adding that they believe they know the individuals involved but as yet didn’t have enough evidence.

READ: Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen in Kimberley

He said that JulyFest had passed without any major incidents, for which they were grateful. There were several impaired driver charges levied.

Kimberley RCMP are also reaching out to students now that a new school year has begun.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter