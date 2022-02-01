x

Kimberley RCMP seek information on attempted fuel thefts

The Kimberley RCMP are asking anyone with any information on two recent mischief to vehicle events to come forward.

According to a press release from Kimberley Detachment Commander Sgt. Steve Woodcox, the incidents involve someone drilling holes in the fuel tanks of pickup trucks. It is believed that the suspect was trying to steal fuel.

The two incidents occurred over Monday night, January 31, 2022, one in the downtown area and one in Marysville.

Please call 250-427-4811 if you have any information to assist the investigation.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
