Numerous reports of graffiti were called in to the RCMP starting Sunday, including damage to this building in Townsite. Carolyn Grant photo

Kimberley RCMP seek information on graffiti incidents over weekend

Kimberley RCMP are asking residents to let them know if they saw anything or anyone related to numerous reports of graffiti property damage over the weekend. Many of the reports are from the Townsite area, where a city building, and private property, including a vehicle, were spray painted.

Sgt. Steve Woodcox of the Kimberley RCMP says the detachment received multiple calls about property damage, which officers are following up.

He says he can only surmise that it was young people wit spray paint, but at the moment there are no leads.

“We are asking the public to please report if they saw anything or anyone, suspicious,” he said.

Charges related to the graffiti incidents would mischief and damage to property, he said.

You can contact Kimberley RCMP at 250-427-4811 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Numerous reports of graffiti were called in to the RCMP starting Sunday, including damage to this building in Townsite. Carolyn Grant photo

Kimberley RCMP seek information on graffiti incidents over weekend
