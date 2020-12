A vehicle that was parked at the 64 km mark of Dewer Creek Forest Service Road was reported stolen to the Kimberley RCMP..

The vehicle, a grey 2014 Dodge Ram 3500, diesel with a headache rack, was stolen sometime between December 25 and December 28 while the owner was backcountry camping, says Cpl Kate Bamber of the Kimberley RCMP.

If you see the vehicle, licent plate number HW 9499 (BC), please call your local RCMP detachment.