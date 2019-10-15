Kimberley Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel with the President of the Okanagan Division RCMP Veterans Association, Allan Speevak. RCMP file.

Kimberley RCMP Sgt. wins award

Chris Newel receives 2019 police officer award

On October 10, the RCMP Veterans Association presented Sgt. Chris Newel, Kimberley Detachment Commander, with the 2019 Police Officer Award. The award recognizes a regular member of the Force who best represents the Mission, Vision and Values of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Sgt. Newel is recognized for outstanding promotion of a safe community through community engagement, a progressive foot patrol program as well as has his proactive media and public relations, said Tony Hamori, Award Committee Chair. Sgt. Newel reflects the core values of the Force though leading by example in many investigations, emergency incidents and major events, adds Allan Speevack, President, Okanagan Division, RCMP Veterans Association.

The award was presented at the Southeast District Awards Recognition ceremony held in Kelowna on October 10, 2019 by Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli Southeast District Commander and Allan Speevack.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
