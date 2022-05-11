As another scam which uses call display number of the Kimberley RCMP Detachment (250-427-4811) surfaces, police are warning people that the RCMP phone number does not display on caller ID, nor do they have people’s social insurance numbers, which this caller claimed to.

Kimberley RCMP posted the following on social media.

New scam. Someone using a call display number of 250-427-4811 has called at least one person in the area and told the person that he was under investigation by the RCMP for fraud. The caller had the victim’s SIN as well. Be advised that the RCMP do not have access to SIN numbers and our phone number does not display on call display. If you have any concerns about someone calling and saying they are from the RCMP, tell them you will call the office. Hang up and wait at least 5 minutes before calling us. If you are on a land line be sure to listen for a dial tone before dialling as the scammer can keep your line open if he/she doesn’t hang up.

As always, don’t give out personal information on a phone call.

READ: Kimberley RCMP warn of phone scam

READ: How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter