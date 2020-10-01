Kimberley RCMP warn of phone scam

Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel wants to get the word out about a phone scammer who is calling Kimberley residents pretending to be a Kimberley police officer. The calls even show the Kimberley RCMP’s local phone number.

The detachment has recently received a complaint from citizens who have received a call from a person who claimed they were an officer with the RCMP Financial Crimes Division. The officer provided a name and badge number and indicated there was potential charges. The subject was skeptical, but then received a follow up call from the Kimberley RCMP.

The “officers” had the subject move money into a “secure account” while they conducted the investigation. That money is now gone.

“These scam phone calls are often convincing because the caller ID says 250-427-4811, which the phone number for the Kimberley RCMP,” Newel said. “Everyone should be aware that the police will not ask you to move money around or provide financial information.”

It is important to tell family members who may not have heard about this scam, police say. The more people who know about this scam, the better.

If you suspect that you have been contacted by a scammer, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center, 1-888-495-8501 or online at CAFC Fraud Reporting. The Anti-Fraud Centre website has valuable information on various scams. They also provide ways to avoid scams and how to report and deal with them if it does happen to you.

Crime