Kimberley RCMP warn of scammers working in area

Kimberley RCMP are warning via social media that there are scammers at work in the area. A popular scam that has been around for quite a few years is being used again, in which a person claiming to be a family member or close friend contacts you for help.

Here’s what the RCMP have to say:

If anyone contacts you by telephone or through Social Media, email or text messaging and wants help or money from you – even if you think the person is a close friend or family member – do not send any money or even reply to the message without confirmation that the person speaking is truly your family member as it could be a scam message. If the person calling tells you not to talk to their family members, it is most likely a scam.

Many hackers and scammers will play on your emotions to get money out of you. Don’t fall for it!

The anti-fraud centre website has information, on scams, how to report them, how to protect yourself and what to do if you fall victim.


