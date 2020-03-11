The last car seat safety check was very well received. C. Newel file

Kimberley RCMP will conduct another car seat safety check on Thursday

On March 12 the Kimberley RCMP in partnership with Community Connections will be conducting a car seat safety check. A car seat check was held in February which was very well received by the community. During the last check seventeen seats were checked and there were several more the team couldn’t accommodate.

READ: RCMP conduct car seat safety check

“We were encouraged by the number of parents who took advantage of the last check and welcome those that are looking for guidance on the proper installation.” states Verena Tarves, Family Navigator, Community Action Program Coordinator.

Where: Rotary Drive (near the Spray park), Kimberley

When: March 12, 2020, 12:30-2:30 pm


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students
Next story
World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

Just Posted

Break out the neon onesies it’s almost time for North Star Day

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s annual North Star Day is coming up on Saturday,… Continue reading

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Kimberley RCMP will conduct another car seat safety check on Thursday

On March 12 the Kimberley RCMP in partnership with Community Connections will… Continue reading

Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment listings

Cranbrook Arts Programs Tots on Tuesdays will continue until Spring Break. They… Continue reading

Many issues face tourism industry: MLA Clovechok

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok is the critic for the Tourism… Continue reading

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northern B.C. oppose the route the pipeline would take

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Class-action covers women who worked in non-policing roles between 1974 and 2019

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Better protections needed for health-care workers during COVID-19: advocates

Aides in the care home where the first Canadian died due to COVID-19 have fallen sick

Miller scores shootout winner as Canucks edge Islanders 5-4

Vancouver back in wild card spot in tight NHL Western Conference

Most Read