Kimberley RCMP will conduct another car seat safety check on Thursday

On March 12 the Kimberley RCMP in partnership with Community Connections will be conducting a car seat safety check. A car seat check was held in February which was very well received by the community. During the last check seventeen seats were checked and there were several more the team couldn’t accommodate.

“We were encouraged by the number of parents who took advantage of the last check and welcome those that are looking for guidance on the proper installation.” states Verena Tarves, Family Navigator, Community Action Program Coordinator.

Where: Rotary Drive (near the Spray park), Kimberley

When: March 12, 2020, 12:30-2:30 pm



