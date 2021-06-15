The Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group is active again after a few years off and are working to find a home for Gloria in Kimberley. Photo taken at a KRRG fundraiser several years ago. Bulletin file.

Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group active once more

KRRG working to find a refugee a safe place to live in Kimberley

After a period of several years the Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group (KRRG) is once again ready to welcome another refugee, Gloria, into the community.

Becky and Juho Pelkonen originally tried to apply for a private sponsorship of a single woman in desperate need of help. They later asked the KRRG to support the endeavour and the organization agreed.

Numerous delays later and after navigating plenty of government and COVID-related red tape, Gloria now has permission to travel into Canada and should be arriving here in Kimberley within a matter of weeks.

The KRRG is now asking the community for support in getting a home set up for Gloria, including finding a small house or apartment, preferably near downtown, and filling it with all the necessities such as furniture, cleaning supplies and groceries.

If you are able to help out in any way with this endeavour, you can reach out to Louise Hockley at 250-427-3726 and louhockley@gmail.com or Becky Pelkonen at 250-908-9088 and becky@pelkonen.ca

This project is also in need of financial support. KRRG has not held any fundraiser over the past years and current restrictions don’t exactly allow them to plan any sort of fundraising event currently, so they have set up a GoFundMe campaign which can be found by searching KRRG on gofundme.com

You can donate directly by sending an e-transfer or cheque by contacting Louise and tax reciepts will be provided.

You can learn more about the KRRG at www.facebook.com/kimberleyrefugeeresettlementgroup

