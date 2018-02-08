Kimberley relies too heavily on residential, business taxes, Mayor says

CAROLYN GRANT

Kimberley is a community that is heavily reliant on property taxes to fund its operations. A full 87.5 per cent of the budget comes from residential taxes and 11.3 per cent from small business.

“Most communities are nowhere near that high because they have industry,” Mayor Don McCormick said last week in his address to taxpayers. “And keep in mind that the business tax rate is two and a half times the residential. Without a doubt that is a burden on the business community.”

The biggest taxpayers in the city are Resorts of the Rockies, who pay $242,167 annually; Teck at $142,271; BC Hydro at $43,058; and Gardenview at $38,440.

“When the mine was operating, Teck paid $2.8 million. That demonstrates the hole that was driven into taxation when the mine closed. We have not recovered from that. We are still struggling with it.”

McCormick presented a list of Kimberley’s light industry.

It is Tyee Log Homes (including their log home yard and 14 acres in Marysville); Jack O’Brian Gravel, three taxable parcels owned by Teck; and the bench lands across from the transfer station.

“That’s industry in Kimberley,” he said. “Between 15 and 20- per cent of our footprint is brownfield. I cannot imagine anything happening on those Teck lands within ten years.

“To attract business, we need investment ready land.”

McCormick says the city is taking steps to increase light industry.

They are working with Tyee to sell/lease their Marysville industrial lands; they are encouraging other vacant landowners to do the same.

“You have to have a choice for investors. If there’s only one option — one piece of land available to develop — the investor either likes it or they don’t. If they have two or three options, they pick the one they like best. So the Tyee industrial land is important, but so is the bench land.”

McCormick also said that people keep asking why the city doesn’t develop the old Watkins School site.

“It’s privately owned And they want $1.2 million for it. Until they back off of that price, no one will want it.”

Previous story
New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa
Next story
‘Love you to life’: B.C. family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

Just Posted

Kimberley relies too heavily on residential, business taxes, Mayor says

CAROLYN GRANT Kimberley is a community that is heavily reliant on property… Continue reading

Choral workshop at Selkirk

Professional singer Allison Girvan conducted a workshop with the Selkirk Choir last week.

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store bids farewell to four long-time volunteers

Pat Cox, Shirley Osborne, Betty Daigle and Marlene Shannon recently announced their retirement.

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan MacKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

Urban deer translocation study wraps up

Study tracked urban deer removed from four communities in the East Kootenay.

Choral workshop at Selkirk

Professional singer Allison Girvan conducted a workshop with the Selkirk Choir last week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Olympic team apologized after a ‘cafeteria incident’

Fraser Valley wineries respond to Alberta premier’s sour grapes

Winery operators shocked to be caught in the middle of pipeline dispute

Former Stanley Cup winner Chris Kelly named captain of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team

Kelly is a veteran of 833 games and won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011

Trudeau looks to lure tech talent, capital north in San Francisco visit

Prime Minister’s visit includes a sit-down with Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos

Lululemon CEO resigned in part due to romantic relationship with designer

Laurent Potdevin resigned from the top spot and from Lululemon’s board of directors

Most Read