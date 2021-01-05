Kimberley resident en route to retirement after $1 million lotto win

Kimberley’s Jeremy Irons is set to retire after winning the $1 million Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed Prize for the draw on Dec. 26, 2020.

Irons moved to Kimberley in 2003 and switched careers from the police force to his role as an animal protection officer, and though he’s loved his life in public service, he said he’s ready to enjoy the retirement life, once the shock of winning sets in that is.

“I’ve been going on my phone every few hours just to check my ticket on the BCLC Lotto! app,” Irons said. “My wife and I have been in shock for days.”

He added that his wife was speechless when she first saw the extra million dollars in his bank account.

“There were a lot of zeroes,” he said. “We sat down trying to talk about what we’re going to do, and at the same time we’re just trying to absorb this win.”

A total of over $106 million was redeemed by people in British Columbia from Lotto 6/49 in 2020.