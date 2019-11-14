The St. Mary River at Sunset. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Kimberley resident voices concerns about river access to Council ahead of campground sale

Bob Reid is concerned that the sale of the campground will diminish river access for watercraft.

A Kimberley resident has brought his concerns about access to St. Mary River to Council, stating that as a kayaker, it’s important that river access through the Kimberley Riverside Campground remains available if the sale of the campground goes through.

Bob Reid presented to Council at a regular meeting on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, alongside a room full of supporters in Council chambers.

This comes after the City of Kimberley announced their proposal to sell two recreational assets: the Kimberley Campground and Bootleg Gap Golf Course. A full list of facts on the sale is available on the City’s website on the home page under Latest News – Frequently Asked Questions – Recreational Asset Sale.

READ MORE: City of Kimberley to sell Bootleg Gap Golf Course and Riverside Campground

(See page 11)

Reid started off by saying how special the river is to many of those who recreate including kayakers, canoers and anglers alike.

“The section of river within city limits is quite special, which essentially goes from camp stone to the [Kimberley] golf course,” explained Reid. “You can get to some pretty special places with watercraft. Places that you would never otherwise see. As river access declines, we won’t even be able to hike to those places. I worry for young families who want to learn how to kayak, canoe or fish.”

He adds that he and many others are worried about the sale of the campground for that very reason.

“We use [the campground] to access the river and other play spots along the river. The campground is a fantastic place to take out when you’re using the river,” said Reid.

He adds that one of the only other options to take out is at the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP), which he says is not ideal.

“It’s a challenge. It’s often smelly. It’s doable, but it diminishes the day. I think many people know what I mean when I say it’s less than ideal. I think, moving forward, there should be plans to turn that into a green space and keep access to the river for families,” he said. “Wouldn’t it be horrible if during this process, access to the river ended?”

LETTER: Campsite sale

Mayor Don McCormick said that he and Council are “on the exact same page” as Reid when it comes to keeping the river accessible in both areas.

Troy Pollock, Manager of Planning Services, says that access to the river from the campground will remain available during and after the sale, if not improve entirely.

“The plan is to ensure park dedication on the river, and a statutory right of way, secured, with a register on title,” said Pollock, adding that a trail will be created and access to the river through the campground will improve.

In terms of access via the land at the WWTP, CAO Scott Sommerville says the City is a long way from the building phase, and it’s important for residents to share their input.

“We’re still in the design phase, but we know that the new facility will not only improve aesthetics, but improve the health of the river as well,” said Sommerville. “The quality of effluent should be substantially better. Part of the reason why we are selling these recreational assets is to improve the treatment facility. It’s important to improve [river] access there as well.”

Councillor Darryl Oakley says that the river is just as much a part of Kimberley’s tourism branding as the trails and ski hill.

“This is perfect timing,” he said, thanking Reid. “It’s huge for Kimberley’s brand, here’s the chance to bring the water into it; to put it into the forefront.”

Councillor Sandra Roberts agreed saying, “tourism is a major income for Kimberley. If we don’t protect the river, we are going to jeopardize that.”

Reid ended the conversation by saying, “we also don’t want to see the river over crowded. But it’s a real issue, with real emotions, and something to look out for in the early stages.”


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Just Posted

Kimberley resident voices concerns about river access to Council ahead of campground sale

Bob Reid is concerned that the sale of the campground will diminish river access for watercraft.

Kimberley Mayor discusses asset management strategy at monthly brown bag lunch meeting

The Kimberley Riverside Campground and Bootleg Gap Golf Course sale was the topic of discussion.

Deer feeding, materials left on boulevards an issue for Kimberley bylaw

Council is reminding residents not to feed deer, leave materials off of boulevards, and clean up after their pets.

Explore the St. Mary Valley at Nature Park meeting

The annual general meeting of the Kimberley Nature Park Society on Nov.… Continue reading

Jazz vocalist Andrea Superstein’s “Worlds Apart” tour comes to Studio 64 in Kimberley

The vocalist that music critic Tom Harrison described as “redefining jazz” comes… Continue reading

B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

Letter: Gaming license

Dear Minister Eby: I am writing you regarding a recent decision by… Continue reading

‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich. Her case is unsolved.

B.C. woman sends fight to reduce preventable medical errors to Victoria

Teri McGrath and South Okanagan senior’s centre members presented 150 signature petition to local MLA

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

Transgender inmate in Surrey denied transfer to women’s prison

Petitioner argued denial of transfer to women’s prison was unreasonable and unfair

‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

Community uses loophole to paint 16 rainbow crosswalks after B.C. council says no

So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September

Most Read