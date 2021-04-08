Kimberley residents are invited to provide feedback on the five year financial plan. City of Kimberley

Kimberley City Council and staff have reached the end of the long budget deliberation process, and are now looking for feedback on the final document.

Documents related to the five year financial plan (2021-2025) are available at https://www.kimberley.ca/2021-2025-financial-plan

A number of documents are available for viewing including the Revenue Policy Overview; the Operating Budget Changes; the Operating and Capital Budget Changes; and the 2021-2025 Capital and Non-Capital Project Plan.

The five year plan will be adopted by Council on May 15, 2021 and until that time, residents are invited to view the plan and provide input to the the City’s Chief Financial Officer Jim Hendricks.

You can send your input to JHendricks@kimberley.ca

