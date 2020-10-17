Kimberley Remembrance Day ceremonies are Veterans only this year. Bulletin file

Kimberley residents asked to stay away from Remembrance Day ceremony this year

Veterans Park will be available for the rest of the day for those who wish to walk through and remember

As Legions across Canada take the unprecedented step of asking Canadians to stay away from Remembrance Day ceremonies, Military Ames, which runs Kimberley’s ceremonies at Veterans Park, is doing the same.

“Military Ames will be hosting a small Remembrance Day Service on November 11,” said Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames. “In accordance with the law, we cannot have more than 50 people present. We are reserving those spaces for Veterans and their spouses. We would like to encourage our Veterans to come out. There will be distanced seating available.

“As always it is so honouring to have the public in attendance and although we are discouraging that this year it’s important to us that we include you so we will be offering our Service live on Facebook via the Kimberley Bulletin Facebook page, and will also have a much better version at 8 p.m., November 11 at www.kimberleybulletin.com and also at 8 p.m. on Shaw Cable and Shaw online. Although this will be a very different Service, it will be done with the utmost respect, and promises to be a Remembrance Day to remember.“

After the service, the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park will stay set up for all to wander through all day until 7 p.m. and Military Ames urges all to do so.

“Wreaths can be put in front of City Hall (there will be a sign) on Nov. 9 and 10th. They will be taken in and displayed on the morning of November11. You can then pick them up from the cenotaph in the afternoon,” Postnikoff said.

