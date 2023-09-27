Kimberley residents invited to participate in climate-friendly home tours

One of the Kimberley homes on the tour. Home is one storey with a walk out basement suite , electrically powered ( grid tied ) with 50 solar panels and 2 solar thermal panels ( roof mounted) . Built with Nudura concrete foam blocks , R30 walls and ground , R50 ceiling.

The City of Kimberley invites you to be inspired by some local homeowners who have created climate friendly and energy efficient homes right here in Kimberley.

In collaboration with the Community Energy Association, the City of Kimberley presents the Climate Friendly Homes Tour that will take place on October 14 from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Participants will have the chance to visit a selection of homes that showcase climate friendly features, smart technologies, and energy efficient design elements. The tour will provide invaluable insights into the possibilities of climate friendly living.

The tour will include homes ranging from renovated properties to newly constructed residences, all designed to minimize the environmental impact related to running the home. Attendees will learn about the integration of heat pumps, high efficiency building envelopes and renewable energy sources, such as solar panels.

Buildings account for 11 per cent of all emissions in B.C., and if the provincial commitment to reduce emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 is to be met, making your home more climate friendly decarbonizing your home is an important contributor.

“Climate change is stressing infrastructure and testing the integrity of our buildings,” said City of Kimberley Building Official, Andy Christie. “Climate ready homes reverse the trend for more reliance on energy inputs for comfort. These homes use non-carbon sourced energy, improved envelope design and superior materials in their construction. The Climate Ready Homes Tour will showcase local examples of heat pumps, solar panels and improved design to allow residents to experience these technologies and materials first hand.”

You can view the homes available for tour at climatefriendlyhomestour.ca/kimberley

Once you have found the places you would like to view, you can plan a route for your tour. Neighbourhood parking may be limited so it is encouraged that you get there by taking more sustainable modes of transport like walking, cycling, or public transit.

When you visit each home, your are encouraged to ask the homeowner or designate questions about the experience getting their upgrades and how they are working for them. Local energy experts may attend at select locations to answer more technical questions.

After the tour, check the resources at betterhomesbc.ca to help you take the next step, regardless of where you are at in your retrofit journey. There are also thousands of dollars in available incentives for various upgrades, including heat pumps.

The Kimberley tour includes homes in Marysville, Forest Crowne, Kimberley, and Meadowbrook.

A Climate Friendly Home:

• Uses an electric heat pump for efficient heating in the winter and cooling in the summer

• Has an induction stove for fast, safe and cleaner cooking

• Has an efficient electric hot water tank or heat pump hot water heater

• Is well-insulated and draft-free for greater comfort and the lowest possible energy bills

• Has no appliances or systems that burn fossil fuels, such as natural gas, propane or oil

READ ALSO: Tyee Homes works with FortisBC to achieve Energy Code Step 5 in residential home project

READ ALSO: Proposed change to Building Bylaw has first three readings approved



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter