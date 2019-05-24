Kimberley residents opposed to EMS/Radio tower in Marysville

Concerns revolve around location, health impacts.

Kimberley residents are expressing concerns over the proposed location for an EMS/Public Works Radio Tower in Marysville.

Kimberley City Council received 13 letters of opposition to the tower after public notice was sent out to neighbouring properties. Council voted at the end of April to approve consideration of the communications tower and location.

City staff are currently investigating other options aside from the EMS/Public Works tower and will report back to Council if preferred options require public notice or new construction.

Many of the letters cited concerns with the location interfering with the Volksmarch Trail and Bench Lands above Marysville.

Some suggested the tower be located on the opposite side of the road, where the old Kimberley Transfer Station was located. This land is owned by the Regional District of East Kootenay.

Many said they were not opposed to the tower itself, however the location was not desirable. Some, however, were opposed to the tower in general stating concerns about health impacts of transmissions.

