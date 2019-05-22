Kimberley residents reminded of mock emergency exercise on Thursday, May 23

Jim Ogilvie Way will be closed at times through the day

The City of Kimberley would like to remind the public that on Thursday, May 23, 2019, there will be a mock emergency management exercise taking place at 400 Jim Ogilvie Way at 11 a.m.

The mock exercise will involve a school bus and several individuals with multiple simulated injuries. A portion of Jim Ogilvie Way will be closed to regular traffic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The City would like to advise citizens to avoid the area for the duration of the exercise. Signs will be placed to alert local residents.

The exercise has been coordinated over several months through a working group led by the City of Kimberley Fire Department/Emergency Program. The Emergency Program supports municipal efforts to prepare for, respond to and recover from major emergencies and disasters. The exercise will lead to the establishment of a fully-staffed departmental emergency operations centre.

The exercise will involve City of Kimberley staff from a variety of departments and will include external stakeholders such as the RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, School District No. 6, Interior Health, TECK Ltd., and East Kootenay Search and Rescue.