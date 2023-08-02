Kimberley residents reminded that Stage 2 water restrictions continue

You may only water your lawn twice a week

Kimberley residents are reminded that the city is currently under Stage 2 water restrictions as the hot, dry weather continues.

Stage 2 restrictions went into effect on July 24, 2023.

During Stage 2:

• Residential properties with an even numbered address, can only water lawns on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

• Residential properties with an odd numbered address, can only water lawns on Thursdays and Sundays.

• No watering of residential lawns is permitted on Mondays, Tuesdays or Fridays.

• Residential properties can water lawns only between 4 .a.m to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Non-residential properties including City lawns, parks and playfields will have further limitations. Those with even addresses can only water on Wednesday between 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Those with odd addresses can only water on Tuesdays between the same hours.

Watering twice a week is plenty according to advice from lawnsavers.com, and watering early in the day (before 10 a.m. as per Stage 2 restrictions) is best.

The City of Kimberley also offers tips on conserving water outdoors.

Let your grass grow a little longer. Taller grass shades new growth and reduces evaporation.

Cut back on nitrogen fertilizers. High nitrogen fertilizers require a lot of water to work and they only temporarily stimulate new growth.

A better option is to top dress your lawn annual with compost or high quality top soil. You can also leave your grass clippings on the lawn as they supply nutrients.

Aerate your lawn so water and nutrients can penetrate the soil.

Water over smaller areas so not as much water is lost to evaporation.

Mulch around plants keeps the soil cool and moist.

For the long term, consider reducing lawn size with gardens of more drought-tolerant plants.

Put your hose on a timer so you don’t leave the sprinkler on too long.

