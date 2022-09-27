Kimberley Rotary to host golf event at Purcell to raise funds for Marysville Falls walkway

The Kimberley Rotary Club is hosting a year-end golf event on Oct. 10 at Purcell Golf, which closes for regular bookings on Oct. 9, as a fundraiser to help cover costs for their Marysville Falls Rebuild project.

READ MORE: Kimberley Rotary Club planning major rehab of walkway to Marysville Falls

Dubbed the “Thanks for Giving Golf” event, this unique day of golf will give golfers one extra day of golf at Purcell, who has donated full green fees and carts. It is open to individuals and teams of four and is not a competitive tournament, but rather a fun event.

It is also not just for Rotarians, it is open to all levels of golfers who want one more day of gold and who would like to help the Kimberley Rotary Club support local projects.

The $100 entry fee gets each player their golf green fees with shared cart, a pre-game snack and swag bag, an after-game burger and drink and a Canada Revenue Agency tax receipt for $50.

The event will be a shotgun start and modified best ball game, with a “Rotary Roll” on tee shots. The day begins with a 10 a.m. meet and greet with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The post round dinner and social time begins at 5 p.m.

There are an additional three optional challenges throughout the day for a chance to have more fun and win more prizes.

You can register for the event by scanning the QR code on your smart phone, or by calling 250-464-0632 or contacting d.vanhooren@shaw.ca or visiting www.kimberleyrotary.com



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter