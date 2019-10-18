Kimberley Save On Foods raising funds for B.C. Children’s Hospital

Round up to the nearest dollar or enter to win a Samsung Smart TV to support the charity

Kimberley Save On Foods employees standing in front of a 50 inch 4K Samsung Smart TV that is currently part of a raffle fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital (Submitted file)

Save On Foods locations across B.C. are participating in a fundraiser for B.C. Children’s Hospital in which they are asking community members to round up their purchases, with funds going directly to the charity.

Stephanie Ames, Manager at Kimberley Save On Foods, says that B.C. Children’s Hospital is the company’s charity.

“We do this fundraiser four times a year, it’s [one of] our company’s charities so we always try to support them the best we can,” said Ames. “We will be asking customers to round up to the nearest dollar.”

She adds that there is also a raffle supporting the fundraiser with a prize of a 50 inch 4K Samsung Smart TV.

“We’ve got the support of Andres Electronics in Cranbrook for the TV raffle,” said Ames. “Tickets are $5 for one or $10 for 3. Proceeds will also go towards B.C. Children’s Hospital.”

The fundraiser takes place from Thursday, October 17 to Wednesday, October 30, 2019, and Ames says there are plenty of chances to round up or enter the raffle.

Save On Foods locations across the Kootenays also recently raised $19,000 for Angel Flight East Kootenay, a medical transport service that takes clients to hospital appointments in Kelowna at no cost.

