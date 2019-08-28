Kimberley students head back to school next week. Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file

Kimberley school enrolment trending upwards

School starts on September 3

School is back in next week, and Superintendent of SD6, Paul Carriere, says that he expects the same enrolment trend to continue. That trend is modestly increasing numbers.

“We will not have accurate information about our enrolment situation until September 30, which is when we take our snapshot for the Ministry,” Carriere said.

“However, we do expect the same enrolment trend to continue for our School District and we expect Kimberley to mirror the trend, which is that we are seeing modestly increasing enrolment each year until about 2025 and then it is predicted to level off and decline slightly thereafter.”

In anticipation of slightly increased numbers, some renovations were done at McKim this summer to create two additional classrooms. That required relocating the school’s library, Carriere said. This is in response to the increased enrolment seen at the primary level in the past few years.

Currently Kimberley has four schools; Selkirk Secondary, which houses students from grades 8 to 12; McKim, which is four to seven; and two primary schools, Lindsay Park and Marysville.

This is also a good time to remind drivers that with school starting next Tuesday, extra attention should be paid to follow speed limits in school zones and watch for young ones walking.

