Kimberley schools are open with social distancing in place

Some, but not all, Kimberley students return to school this week, as School District No. 6 moved to Stage 3 of the reopening plan.

SD6 Superintendent Paul Carriere said last week that he expected about 50 to 60 per cent of students to return, based on surveys filled out by parents.

Students in K-5 will attend two days per week; students in 6-12 will attend one day per week. K-5 will be scheduled at no more than 50 per cent of the students at a time; 6-12 will be scheduled at no more than 20 per cent.

Schools will operate in-class instruction Monday-Thursday; Friday will be for remote learning.

Selkirk Secondary Principal, Clint Dolgopol, sent out an information update to parents with a schedule for students. Mondays will be Grade 8s and 12s. Tuesdays is for Grade 9, Wednesday Grade 10 and Thursdays Grade 11.

The notice to parents explained that staff will be doing their best to limit the number of non-school staff and students in the building. Parents are asked not to enter the school when dropping kids off and to email teachers if they need to connect with them.

“All students will enter the building through the main entrance. Similar to our locker clean-out days, cones will be set out each morning to ensure physical distancing as students enter the building Upon entering the building, students will be instructed to wash their hands and to head directly to the classroom they will be in for the day. Our halls will also be supervised to help ensure physical distancing.

“At the end of the day, all students will exit the building out of the cafeteria entrance into the main parking area where they can be picked up, walk home, or get onto their bus for the ride home.

Students and staff will stay right when walking in hallways and stairwells have been designated as up or down to help control the flow of traffic and to create as much space as possible. Students will see arrows on the floor and signs in the stairwells to help guide them.

At Selkirk students will stay in the same classroom throughout the day. There will staggered breaks for lunch, washroom use etc.

Schools will be cleaned more frequently; washrooms tice a day, hightouch points twice a day and general cleaning and disinfecting will be done once a day. Students will also be told not to share food or personal items with others.

The school day will be the same length as before the suspension of in-class instruction (the usual start and dismissal times).

For all schools in the Kimberley Zone:

• Some children of ESWs and others with unique circumstances may attend Monday to Friday as necessary.

• Busing requests will be prioritized based on distance from school and available space. Capacity is reduced as safety guidelines allow only one per student per seat. Health and Safety Measures at School

• Parents are asked to monitor their children daily for symptoms and not to send them to school if they are sick. People who are sick will not be allowed at school. If a child has a fever, a new cough or has difficulty breathing, call 8-1-1.

• Children will be asked to wash their hands frequently, including upon entering the school. Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is expected, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food. Hand sanitizer will be available at entrances and in classrooms that don’t have a sink. We are well-stocked.

• Coughing/sneezing etiquette is to be followed; students are to use their elbow or a tissue, and then throw out the tissue if used and wash their hands afterwards.

• Students are to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth and avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.

• Social distancing is expected for students in grades 6-12. Primary students are expected to refrain from physical contact with each other, including on playgrounds. Learning activities will be planned with these guidelines in mind.

• Student belongings should be labelled, and each student’s schools supplies and lunch should be transported back and forth from school in a backpack. Students should bring a labelled water bottle. Students will not have access to lockers.

• Students will keep “outside shoes” on and will keep their backpack with them at their desk or table. Students will hang coats on their chair, they will not use coat rooms or lockers.