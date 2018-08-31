Kimberley schools evacuation plans

Schools prepared should Kimberley evacuation alert be upgraded

It’s back to school and back to normal for Kimberley school children on Tuesday, except for one thing — the city of Kimberley remains under evacuation alert due to the Meachen Creek fire. As such, Rocky Mountain School District No. 6 has issued notices to parents of what to do should an evacuation order come down during school hours.

READ: Evacuation Alert issued for City of Kimberley

The evacuation plan for Kimberley schools asks parents, guardians or designated alternates to make sure they are within 30 minutes of their child’s school while the alert remains in effect.

If an Evacuation Order is issued for the City of Kimberley while school is in session, Parents/Guardians (or designated alternates) are required to pick up their child at their school, unless in the case of secondary students, parents have provided written permission for a student to be released to their own care. Students will be waiting in organized muster stations in their school’s gymnasium.

Students who haven’t been picked up by end of the evacuation time will be transported to Cranbrook. Parents/Guardians will be required to pick their child up at Parkland Middle School, 1115 2nd Ave. S. Cranbrook.

Selkirk Secondary parents are asked to discuss with their teenage children what is expected of them in case of an emergency and how to respond appropriately and effectively to an emergency.

Parents are also asked not to phone the schools should an evacuation order be issued, so as to keep the phone lines open.

