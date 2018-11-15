Kimberley Scouts fundraising for Pacific Jamboree trip

Kimberley Scouts have begun fundraising for their Pacific Jamboree trip that will take place in July of next year at Camp Barnard in Sooke B.C..

Scouter Trevor Lundy says the Pacific Jamboree only happens every four years, and is open to all youth of Scouting age (11-15) who are registered members of Scouts Canada or are members of a Scouting organization from around the world. Over 3000 youth from around the globe are expected to descend on the island for the eight day adventure.

“Each day, the scouts will face different activities designed to promote personal challenge, teamwork and adventure,” explained Lundy.

Activities such as natural face rock climbing, kayaking, logger sports and hiking will challenge the Scouts to not only push their own limits but encourage them to work as a team to ensure all are successful.

“This is the true benefit of the Scouting movement,” Lundy said. “Attending camp like this creates lifelong memories and friendships that will continue to serve the youth for years to come.”

Kimberley Scout Lucius Lundy is looking forward to the adventure.

“I’m most looking forward to taking part in all of the different adventures and meeting new friends from around the world,” he said.

Attending the Jamboree will cost each Scout around $1100 for registration, adventures, food and flights, so Scouts have started fundraising in order to attend.

On Sunday, Nov. 18, the Scouts will be selling hot dogs, by donation, at Save-On-Foods in Kimberley from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.. Save-On has donated all supplies for the sale and Scouts will also he helping to carry groceries to cars, accepting tips for the service.

Lundy says that for more than 100 years, Scouts Canada has brought a world of adventure, outdoor experience, friendship and fun to 17 million Canadian youth.

“Scouts have fun youth-led adventures discovering new things and experiences they wouldn’t discover elsewhere,” said Lundy. “Along the way they develop into capable, confident and well-rounded individuals, better prepared for success in the world.

“Scouts is the start of something great.”

For more information on Scouts or how you can help Kimberley’s youth attend this event, email trevor.lundy@hotmail.com.

Previous story
Ten-year sentence for man convicted of B.C. belt-strangling death
Next story
Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Just Posted

Kimberley Scouts fundraising for Pacific Jamboree trip

Kimberley Scouts have begun fundraising for their Pacific Jamboree trip that will… Continue reading

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook releases annual community report

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook has released their annual community report and local Community Coordinator… Continue reading

Kimberley SunMine third quarter report

Third quarter was just below projected numbers; City CAO

Green Bay Committee terminates Reach-Out Kootenay Ice ticket campaign

The Green Bay Committee has announced that they shutting up shop, effective… Continue reading

Avalanche women’s team get first wins at home

The College of the Rockies women’s volleyball team was able to get… Continue reading

Education, training a big part of trade fair

Exhibitors are seeing a lot of interest in education, training or skills upgrading at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

Ten-year sentence for man convicted of B.C. belt-strangling death

Shayne McGenn guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of David Delaney, 63

Roy Clark, country singer, ‘Hee Haw’ star, has died

Guitar virtuoso died because of complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla. He was 85.

Lack of funding, culture on campus biggest barriers for Indigenous students: report

Report based on nearly 300 responses found lack of support at post-secondary schools a big concern

Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Around the BCHL: Junior A cities to host World Junior tuneup games

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and around the junior A world.

Vandals destroy excavator at Wasa Transfer Station

An act of vandalism has the Regional District of East Kootenay looking… Continue reading

Most Read