The new funding will allow Kimberley Search and Rescue to maintain their equipment, such as their truck. KSAR file.

Kimberley Search and Rescue ‘ecstactic’ over funding stability announcement

Provincial government will fund Ground Search and Rescue across the province at $6 million a year

Search and Rescue operations across the province rejoiced last week as the long-awaited promise of funding stability finally arrived.

Last Tuesday, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth announced that his government will provide annual funding of $6 million to support ground search and rescue operations across the province, beginning in 2022-2023.

“B.C.’s ground search and rescue groups have been calling for long-term, sustainable funding, and we’ve worked with them to meet this need,” Farnworth said. “But funding is only one way to show our support. Search and rescue volunteers take a risk every time they go out to rescue someone, and that risk is heightened due to COVID 19. I’m calling on all British Columbians to be safe and to make sure your family, friends and neighbours are being safe, so we can reduce the risks for everyone.”

Kimberley Search and Rescue President Peter Reid says it’s amazing news.

“It’s an opportunity for stability. It helps us to plan,” he said.

There was a major funding announcement last year as the province provided $18.6 but it was not long term as is the latest announcement.

READ: East Kootenay search and rescue managers welcome new funding

“We’ve done well with fundraising, but this allows us the opportunity to create a strategic plan and focus on training, Reid said.”

Kimberley Search and Rescue has come a long way since it began in 1999 as basically an adjunct to the Fire Department, Reid says.

“Gone are the days when we rolled out of a VW van, in a billow of smoke and said ‘dude, which way did he go?’

“We’ve added so many capabilities to the team. We have five trucks, sleds, a trailer, and they all cost money to maintain.

“I’m just ecstatic because as some point we are going to have to move out of city hall. Now we can focus fundraising on that and not training and equipment.”

Reid says search and rescue organizations across the province have been asking for funding stability for the past six or seven years.

READ: Kimberley Search and Rescue concerned after no SAR funds announced in new BC Budget

“We were the only emergency group not funded. And SAR is relied upon by other emergency services.

“Money will always be a challenge but now we can plan.”

Reid says it is also a recognition that tourism is a huge part of B.C.’s economy, and not just tourism in Vancouver, but the backcountry.

Backcountry access is improving, as snowmobiles can go higher and further than ever, and more and more people want to access remote places.

Since January 2020, ground search and rescue volunteers have responded to more than 700 calls throughout the province.

“This announcement of sustainable funding and support for the 79 groups and their 2,500 unpaid professional members is truly a milestone for the ground search and rescue service in B.C.,” said Chris Kelly, president, on behalf of the BCSARA board.

British Columbians are asked to do their part:

Stay close to home on well-marked trails, while maintaining physical distancing.

Make sure to pack the right provisions and clothing appropriate for the weather.

When going into the outdoors, be prepared to take care of yourself and your family.

Follow the provincial health officer’s directions.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Admiral lashes out at ‘hateful’ comments as Navy looks to drop ‘seaman’

Just Posted

Kimberley Search and Rescue ‘ecstactic’ over funding stability announcement

Provincial government will fund Ground Search and Rescue across the province at $6 million a year

A total of 64 venues are featured on the 2020 Basin Culture Tour

The tour spans the entire Columbia Basin region

UPDATE: Cranbrook RCMP say hit and run suspect has turned themselves in

Situation is no longer unfolding

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kootenays, Okanagan, Columbias

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms

UPDATE: Wildfire at Premier Lake listed as out of control as fire grows to over 4 hectares

Skimmers using water from the lake to cool fire 50 km north of Cranbrook

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

‘Absolutely incredible’: Alberta man born legally blind finally gets driver’s licence

Mike Schickerowski signed up for experimental surgery in California to correct his vision in 2018

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in northern B.C.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, was arrested without incident in Fort St. John

Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Ryan Reynolds offers up $5,000 reward for missing bear

Environment Canada warns first heat of the season coming to southern B.C.

Environment Canada is warning residents to take measures to avoid overheating

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

VIDEO: Oakleaf the moose, 8, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Most Read