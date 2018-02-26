Kimberley Search and Rescue locate lost skier

On Friday Feb, 23, Kimberley Search and Rescue was activated after a skier called in stating he was lost. The RCMP activated Search and Rescue through the Emergency Management BC. Fortunately the skier had cell phone contact and was able to provide a location.

Search and Rescue were able to use snowmobiles to access the lone male. He was not injured and was transported back without incident.

Search and Rescue volunteers assist the RCMP and other agencies in locating and/or rescuing persons who may become lost or injured. The teams have regular training sessions to be ready when the call come in.

For further information on Search and Rescue, http://kimberleysar.org or http://www.bcsara.com

Previous story
News recap: Kimberley
Next story
Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in Georgia Strait

Just Posted

Kimberley Search and Rescue locate lost skier

On Friday Feb, 23, Kimberley Search and Rescue was activated after a… Continue reading

Another win in game two

Kimberley vs Fernie, game two report

Dynamiters begin with a win

Kimberley vs Fernie, game one report

Lilith returns for 18th year

The by women, for women show is now sold out.

Cranbrook man pleads guilty to aggravated assault

A Cranbrook resident has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault case from… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Owner of potbelly pig says he’s sorry for killing her for food

Molly was adopted from SPCA in January

Start-ups to bring innovation to slow-moving mining sector

The mining industry is known for being slow to change but a new wave of start-ups is helping push it into the digital age.

Police investigate triple murder-suicide north of Toronto

Ontario police are investigating a triple murder-suicide about 300 kilometres north of Toronto, in Ryerson Township, Ont.

Atwal says he bowed out of event to save Trudeau embarrassment

A man with an attempted murder conviction says he had a friendly relationship with the prime minister

Final four set for junior boys championships

Lord Tweedsuir, Belmont in one semifinal, while Vancouver College and St. George’s clash in the other at Langley Events Centre

UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

Daniel Sedin scores twice to lift Canucks past Coyotes

Markstrom makes 41 saves to backstop Vancouver to 3-1 NHL win over Arizona

Most Read