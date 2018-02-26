Kimberley Search and Rescue locate lost skier

On Friday Feb, 23, Kimberley Search and Rescue was activated after a skier called in stating he was lost. The RCMP activated Search and Rescue through the Emergency Management BC. Fortunately the skier had cell phone contact and was able to provide a location.

Search and Rescue were able to use snowmobiles to access the lone male. He was not injured and was transported back without incident.

Search and Rescue volunteers assist the RCMP and other agencies in locating and/or rescuing persons who may become lost or injured. The teams have regular training sessions to be ready when the call come in.

For further information on Search and Rescue, http://kimberleysar.org or http://www.bcsara.com