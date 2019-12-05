Kimberley Seniors Project Society Church Avenue affordable housing units now full

A grand opening will take place some time in the early new year.

The Kimberley Seniors Project Society’s (KSPS) $2.5 million affordable housing development on Church Avenue is now complete and filled with tenants.

Albert Hoglund of KSPS explained in an email to the Bulletin that the society got their occupancy permit late last week, and the keys have been given to renters. He adds that a grand opening will happen some time in January of the new year.

Each unit is rented out for under $1,000 to families that had to go through an application process and meet specific criteria.

The 12 units are separated into three different buildings with six two-bedroom and six three-bedroom units, one of which is wheelchair accessible. All of the units have modern features and lots of windows to bring in natural light. All of the buildings meet the BC Energy Step-Code and BC Building Code requirements. They are all high efficiency buildings with wireless internet, electric heat and sprinkler systems.

Construction of the units officially began in February of 2019, after many years of anticipation and hard work.

At that time, the Bulletin reported that The government of Canada and BC provided a combined investment of nearly $1.6 million for the project. The Columbia Basin Trust provided $697,000 through the partnership agreement that BC Housing and CBT have – the Columbia Basin Investment in affordable housing program. The project also received $100,000 from BC Housing’s endowment fund.

The project has taken about a year to come to fruition, from construction to occupancy. KSPS would like to thank everyone involved including New Dawn Developments, B.C. Housing, the Federal, Provincial, and Municipal governments, Columbia Basin Trust and of course, the Kimberley Seniors Project Society.

