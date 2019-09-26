Kimberley Seniors Project Society now accepting applications for affordable housing units on Church Avenue

Occupancy of the two and three bedroom units will begin on November 1, 2019

The Kimberley Seniors Project Society’s $2.5 million affordable housing development on Church Avenue is nearly complete and applications are now being accepted for occupancy on November 1, 2019.

David Biggs, Secretary/Treasurer of KSPS, says that applications are available through City Hall or the City of Kimberley website.

READ MORE: Construction begins on Church Avenue affordable housing in Kimberley

Applicants must meet specific criteria and be a low-income family. All criteria are outlined on the application form. A committee will choose residents from the applications submitted. The goal is to have the units occupied as soon as possible.

Biggs said that a name for the development has yet to be chosen, but fondly refers to it as “The New Pioneer Lodges”.

He adds that there are three separate buildings with a total of 12 units: six two-bedroom and six three-bedroom; one two-bedroom unit is wheelchair accessible. All units have modern features and lots of windows to bring in natural light.

“Each unit is around 750 to 850 square feet. Furnishings include a stove, fridge and dishwasher as well as a stacked washer and dryer,” Briggs explained. “There is storage by way of closets and a large crawl space.”

The prices are yet to be determined, but Biggs says they are affordable at well under $1,000 per month.

All buildings meet the BC Energy Step-Code and BC Building Code requirements. They are all high efficiency buildings with wireless internet, electric heat and sprinkler systems.

Around the back of each unit there will be a privacy fence and patio, complete with grass and landscaping features. There will also be a chain link fence along the edge of the property for safety.

READ MORE: Council approves development permit for 12-unit rental housing complex on Church Ave

The project has taken just under one year to come to fruition, and Biggs says that a big “thank you” goes out to everyone involved.

“New Dawn, in particular, has done a wonderful job and we are most impressed with their ability to get things done, in a timely manner, without compromising quality,” Biggs said.

The project wouldn’t have been possible without funding and resources from B.C. Housing, the Federal, Provincial, and Municipal governments, the Columbia Basin Trust and, of course, the Kimberley Seniors Project Society.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Work is still being completed on the units in the new Pioneer Lodges affordable housing development. Pictured is progress in the kitchen on one of the three-bedroom units. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

The new Pioneer Lodges affordable housing complex is almost complete. Applications are now being accepted for occupancy on Nov. 1, 2019. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

The view of the Kimberley Ski Hill from the back yards at the new Pioneer Lodge affordable housing complex on Church Avenue. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)