Kimberley Splash Park reopens this Friday

Kimberley kids will be delighted to hear that the Rotary Splash Park will be available for summer fun as of this Friday, July 17. The park has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As with all other city parks and playgrounds which have gradually opened this early summer, enhanced safety measures will be in place to help limit potential spread of the virus.

One of the biggest changes will be the introduction of painted circles surrounding the splash pad to help people maintain physical distance. Twelve large white circles will be painted onto grass, and park users are encouraged to remain in their circle with other members of their household or group while not using the splash pad. If the circles are full, you are asked to come back when one is empty.

“We have been carefully planning the re-opening of all public parks and facilities,” said Brett Clark, Manager – Parks and Facilities. “It’s very important that we consider public safety at each space in order to ensure site-specific measures are in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19. We can’t wait to see families out and enjoying the splash park but want to be clear that we must continue to practice social distancing, washing hands often, and please be patient with each other.”

Other safety measures include ensuring those aged 12 and under are accompanied by an adult; come prepared with hand sanitizer and/or wipes; wash your hands often; and use available garbage and recycling bins to ensure a clean environment. The splash park will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The City is working on plans to re-open indoor facilities including the Aquatic Centre, the Civic Centre, and Centennial Hall but no dates have been decided. Indoor facilities require more robust planning to ensure public safety, Clark says. Meanwhile, the City thanks you for your continued patience.