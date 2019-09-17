KYAN students are pictured on the stairs below Selkirk School in May of 2019, when they held their first walkout for climate change. (Submitted file)

Kimberley students to participate in #FridaysFor Future climate change strike

Kimberley Youth Action Network students are asking for the community’s support in the walkout

The Kimberley Youth Action Network (KYAN) has been working hard over the past few weeks at Selkirk Secondary School to get students involved in the ‘Fridays for Future’ walkout for climate change that is taking place on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

KYAN Coordinator Lori Joe says that this will be a very important walkout event for students all around the world, and this time they are asking adults to join in.

According to the Fridays for Future website, the movement began in August 2018 after Greta Thunberg sat in front of Swedish Parliament every school day for three weeks, to protest against the lack of action on the climate crisis. She posted what she was doing on social media, and it very quickly went viral.

Joe explained that it’s important to see how much this movement is growing, specifically in “our corner of the province”.

Nelson, Joe says, will be closing many of their downtown stores during the walkout. Golden has a whole event planned in the afternoon including a concernt in the park. Invermere is participating, and students from Cranbrook will be carpooling to Kimberley to take part in the KYAN-led walkout. Even the grade two and three students at the Kimberley Independent School are currently making t-shirts and practicing songs to sing for when they meet their older peers in the Platzl.

Students in Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, Victoria, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatchewan, Montreal, Guelph, Halifax and many other Canadian cities will also be taking part in the Fridays For Future strike. Joe says that millions of young people are expected to participate. She explained that at McGill University in Montreal, 150,000 students have signed up.

“It’s important to take this seriously and listen to the younger generations, who have to live on this planet for a lot longer than we do,” Joe said. “It’s a big conversation around the world and I think everyone should be listening. New York City has given their students the day off to participate.”

She adds that in Kimberley, all of the proper steps have been taken to accommodate the walkout, including notifying the RCMP and Chamber of Commerce.

“The one way we were able to make this happen was through compromise, and hosting the walkout during the sudents’ lunch time,” Joe explained. “It’s a real social justice movement that’s taking place and it’s important for kids to learn and grow and have a voice. It will all be safe and positive, and is meant to be peaceful.”

READ MORE: Kimberley Youth Action Network students join rural walk out for climate change

Students will be walking out of class on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:55 a.m.. They will be walking from Selkirk to downtown Kimberley, meeting in the Platzl Gazebo at 11:15 a.m.. There will be a short speech by the students in front of City Hall as they continue their walk. Joe says that students hope other members of the community will join them in the gazebo at 11:15.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A screenshot of the map on 35.0org, which shows all of the registered participants in the Fridays For Future movement. (submitted file)

Previous story
Intelligence official’s arrest ‘unsettling,’ says top Mountie amid damage assessment
Next story
Winnipeg student, killed in bus crash, remembered as passionate, kind

Just Posted

COs put down bear after it chases young girl in Kimberley

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Kimberley students to participate in #FridaysFor Future climate change strike

Kimberley Youth Action Network students are asking for the community’s support in the walkout

Mine Reclamation and Closure Practices Featured at Annual Conference in Kimberley this week

The British Columbia Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation and the Canadian… Continue reading

Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo celebrates volunteers, sponsors

The Cranbrook Rotary Club honoured volunteers and sponsors of the Kootenay Rockies… Continue reading

Dynamiters open season with two wins

The Kimberley Dynamiters jumped right back into their winning ways on opening… Continue reading

WATCH: The Terry Fox Run in Kimberley

Kimberley community members gather to support cancer research and the Terry Fox Foundation

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Winnipeg student, killed in bus crash, remembered as passionate, kind

University of Victoria student Emma Machado, 18, was killed in the bus crash near Bamfield on Friday

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

B.C. land needed for Trans Mountain pipeline owned by man who died in 1922

Trans Mountain is looking for heirs so it can gain access to 500 square feet of land

Most Read