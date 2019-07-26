Kimberley SunMine second quarter report

April, May and June’s production was 95.8% of projected, generating $52,692 in revenue.

The City of Kimberley has released the second quarter update on SunMine production for 2019, and findings show that production was 95.8 per cent of projected, generating $52,692 in revenue.

April’s revenue saw $18,035 from 169.8 MWh, May’s revenue was $16,696 on 182.07 MWh and June saw $17,961 on 200.41 MWh.

At a Regular meeting of Council on Monday, July 22, 2019, Council discussed the report.

CAO Scott Sommerville says that April and May were a bit below projections, however June “came to the rescue”.

Councillor Darryl Oakley says that 95.8 per cent of projected revenue is “unbelievable” and asked if there would be any surprise costs arising in the next few months.

Sommerville replied saying that there will be a few trackers that need repairs, all of which can be done in house by City staff.

He adds that brush and weed control will also need to take place on the SunMine grounds, which is something that hasn’t been done before.

In terms of the SunMine sale to Teck, Sommerville and Mayor Don McCormick explained that there is no new information to present, but the sale is still in process.

READ MORE: Kimberley SunMine fourth quarter report

READ MORE: City meeting with Teck to proceed with SunMine sale


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oilsands mine in public interest despite ‘significant adverse’ effects, panel finds

Just Posted

Seniors Helping Seniors Trio Taxi now in service

The taxi will help Kimberley seniors to get fresh air, visit Farmers’ Market.

Live in Kimberley; the Great Cuckoo Clock Caper

CAROLYN GRANT Now playing in Kimberley on summer weekends, The Great Cuckoo… Continue reading

Mountain Moustache Dache in Kimberley

The inaugural run was a great success

Three individuals rescued after stranded overnight on Elk River

Three individuals have been located safe after becoming stranded overnight during a… Continue reading

Local Optometrist gives the ‘gift of sight’ to Peruvian people

Dr. Christine Chatten recently returned from a mission in Peru where she saw over 3,800 patients.

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late fiancé

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Death of baby on Vancouver Island prompts investigation

Police and the coroner have released few details

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Grand Forks fire chief no longer employed after bullying allegation

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Ex-lifeguard Eddie Spaghetti pleads guilty to child pornography

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Most Read