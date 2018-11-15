Kimberley SunMine third quarter report

Third quarter was just below projected numbers; City CAO

The City of Kimberley has released the third quarter report for SunMine production, with 91.3 per cent of projected production generating $64,434 in revenue.

City CAO Scott Sommerville says numbers during the third quarter are just below what was projected. with wildfires and resulting smoke negatively affecting production during August.

“Two years in a row there has been large amounts of smoke during the month of August, due to forest fires, which is largely to blame for the lower than projected numbers,” said Sommerville at a regular Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

July 2018’s revenue was $27,160 on 260.25 MWh. August saw $20,148 on 181.71 MWh, and September’s revenue was $17,326 on 148.97 MWh.

The City also recently ordered 10 refurbished vertical drives at a cost of $15,500, not including labour.

“City electricians expect all 96 vertical drives to require replacement, and all azimuth drives to require customization with better mounting,” explained Sommerville.

He says that the purchase was necessary to keep up with maintenance ahead of the prospective sale of the SunMine to Teck. Residents voted to have the City sell the SunMine on a referendum during the 2018 Municipal Election.

READ MORE: City meeting with Teck to proceed with SunMine sale

Somerville says he has been discussing the sale with Teck and they have agreed to proceed with negotiations.

He adds that both Teck and the City are optimistic about the sale, however it could take some time before things are finalized, considering the large amount of legal agreements and paperwork that has to take place before the switch over can happen.

Previous story
Former Fernie councillor co-launches cannabis company
Next story
Vandals destroy excavator at Wasa Transfer Station

Just Posted

Kimberley SunMine third quarter report

Third quarter was just below projected numbers; City CAO

Green Bay Committee terminates Reach-Out Kootenay Ice ticket campaign

The Green Bay Committee has announced that they shutting up shop, effective… Continue reading

Kootenay employers set to meet job seekers at today’s Black Press career fair

Dozens of companies are on hand today, Nov. 15 at the Ktunaxa Nation Building in Cranbrook

Avalanche women’s team get first wins at home

The College of the Rockies women’s volleyball team was able to get… Continue reading

Selkirk Music Program attends Vic Lewis Band Festival

66 students from the Selkirk Music Program traveled to Canmore Alberta from… Continue reading

Kootenay employers set to meet job seekers at today’s Black Press career fair

Dozens of companies are on hand today, Nov. 15 at the Ktunaxa Nation Building in Cranbrook

International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates

Brett Corbett, who has cerebral palsy, is seen in a video being stepped while lying in water

Former Fernie councillor co-launches cannabis company

“Our mission, our goal - it’s about education. It’s about de-stigmatizing” - Dennis Schafer

CFL will use extra on-field official to watch for illegal blows to quarterback

If the extra official sees an illegal blow that has not already been flagged, they will advise the head referee, who can then assess a penalty for roughing the passer

Older B.C. drivers subsidizing younger ones, study finds

ICBC protects higher-risk drivers, pays for testing costs

Feds respond to sexual assault investigation at B.C. naval base

Report of Oct. 5 sexual assault on Vancouver Island base taken over by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

EU divorce deal in peril after two UK Cabinet ministers quit

Negotiators from Britain and the European Union have struck a proposed divorce deal that will be presented to politicians on both sides for approval, officials in London and Brussels said Tuesday.

Most Read