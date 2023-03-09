Kimberley taxpayers should expect a property tax increase of about 4%

Although the numbers are not completely finalized, it looks like Kimberley property owners can expect their property taxes to increase around four percent this year.Which, says Mayor Don McCormick is quite a good rate considering going into budget deliberations, it was looking a lot like a six per cent increase.

He says Kimberley will be on the low side of municipal tax increases this year.

“We had a look at other municipalities of our size, and they are anywhere from around four to over ten per cent. So considering the alternative, I think four per cent is quite impressive.”

The most impressive thing about keeping the increase at that level is that no services have been cut, nor projects delayed, to accomplish it.

“I think one thing we’ve learned in these inflationary times is that deferring projects only ends up costing the community money,” he said. “We have to maintain the important projects in our five year financial plan.

“Front of mind for our council and staff is making we sure taxpayers get good value for taxes paid.”

So how were they able to keep the tax increase to four per cent?

Slow, steady growth, the mayor says.

A steady stream of development activity creates non-market change. Non-market change is new tax money and fees that arise from construction activity.

“That really helped minimize tax increases,” McCormick said.

There are many more projects expected to begin the development permit process in the next months as well.

“We have momentum now, there’s no question,” he said. “Slow steady growth allows us to keep taxes down.”

He also has high praise for city staff, whose financial management for the past half dozen years has also helped keep the budget manageable.

The budget, with the final tax increase number, will likely be tabled for first three readings and adoption in April, McCormick said.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

