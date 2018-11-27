The collared deer in Canal Flats have been monitored by biologists since the translocation. (Becky Phillips file).

Kimberley to deal with translocated deer that migrated to Canal Flats

Kimberley City Council has approved a cull of mule deer that have migrated to Canal Flats since their translocation out of Kimberley in March of this year.

Councillor Darryl Oakley, who sits on the Kimberley Urban Deer Committee, says that the cull is part of an agreement with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD).

“The cull is part of the contract that the City has with FLNRORD,” explained Oakley. “The deer that ended up in Canal Flats have been monitored closely by biologists for some time now. Some stayed for two weeks [and left], some two months, and some much longer.”

Mayor Don McCormick agreed, saying that the cull is an unfortunate outcome of the translocation, which would not have been possible in the first place if the City didn’t agree to these stipulations.

The City budgeted an additional $5000 in 2017 to apply for another Wildlife Act Permit to conduct the cull of the translocated deer. In total, two collared does (and their offspring) from Kimberley have been reported migrating to Canal Flats.

The Wildlife Act Permit states, “if information is received that describe an identified translocated deer in a community, that animal (and its offspring if applicable) must be received from the receiving community. The deer will not be relocated a second time but will be humanely destroyed and safely disposed of…”

READ MORE: Translocation of mule deer in Kimberley

Oakley adds that FLNRORD will decide how to proceed in terms of whether they will cull just the adult, collared mule deer, or their offspring as well.

Overall, Oakley says, 50 per cent of the translocated deer stayed in remote areas, while the other 50 per cent migrated one way or another.

“The biologists have tried, but it’s difficult to tell which ones will stay [translocated] and which ones will move, it’s [basically] impossible,” said Oakley. “In some cases, these deer are moving huge distances at a fast rate. The trick now is to find an area with geographic barriers.”

 

The collared deer in Canal Flats have been monitored by biologists since the translocation. (Becky Phillips file).

Previous story
Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers
Next story
Royal Canadian Air Force retires CH-124 Sea King helicopters

Just Posted

Kimberley to deal with translocated deer that migrated to Canal Flats

Kimberley City Council has approved a cull of mule deer that have… Continue reading

Fernie Ghostriders announce bid to host 2020 BC Hockey Cyclone Taylor Cup

The Kimberley Dynamiters are also in the running to host the annual tournament

RCMP news: Cranbrook Police investigating hit and run; pedestrian hit downtown

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a hit and run that happened Saturday night,… Continue reading

Workers picket Interfor mill as rotating strikes begin

Wider rotating strike action is expected across the Kootenays

Entertainment; seasonal and otherwise

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment listings

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Post workers says it’ll fight the legislation

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

B.C. ride hailing regulation battle to carry on into 2019

Green MLAs vote against allowing ordinary driver’s licence

Royal Canadian Air Force retires CH-124 Sea King helicopters

Fleet will be replaced with CH-148 Cyclone aircraft at 443 Squadron near Victoria

B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

VIDEO: Kootenay drug users fight stigma with video series

The five-part series from ANKORS is meant to align with the values of the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force

Canadian EI claims dropped 13.3 per cent year-to-year in September

In Sept. 2018, almost half a million fewer eligible Canadians received employment insurance

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs lose starting goalie to injury

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read