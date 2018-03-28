(BCEHS file).

Kimberley to receive posting for full-time Paramedic position

Part of BCEHS’ final phase of their initiative to bring paramedicine to rural communities.

Kimberley has been selected as one of nine Cities to receive a posting for a full-time Paramedic Position.

This is part of the final phase of BC Emergency Health Services’ (BCEHS) initiative to bring community paramedicine to rural and remote communities across BC. This also includes the introduction of rural advanced care community paramedics in larger rural communities.

The communities that are included in this phase include Ashcroft, Barriere (part-time position), Castlegar, Chase, Cranbrook, Grand Forks, Kimberley, Merritt, and Osoyoos.

In a letter to Kimberley City Council from Executive Vice President for Provincial Health Services Authority and BCEHS Linda Lupini, she explains that the community paramedicine provincial rollout began in April 2016 with the selection of the first 76 communities, and the allocation of the majority of the 80 full-time equivalent community paramedicine positions provided under this program.

“In this phase, communities were selected based on an evaluation of the first year of implementation, priority communities identified in consultation with regional health authorities, and opportunities to expand the program,” wrote Lupini. “It is expected that community paramedics will have completed the orientation program and be ready to begin providing services in patient’s homes by the summer of 2018. These patients will be referred by their family physician or local health care provider.”

Councillor Sandra Roberts says it’s an important development in BC paramedicine.

“It’s good to see ourselves on the list for a full-time paramedic in the rural area around us,” said Roberts. “There are so many worthy people who are hanging around as part-time employees and they do a heck of a lot of work.”

Lupini explained that to date, community paramedicine in BC has focused on establishing a foundation of practice within the scope of a Primary Care Paramedic with IV endorsement.

“The broader clinical scope and expertise of RACCPs allows for expanded community paramedicine services such as assessing and treating higher acuity patients and supporting local physicians and nurse practitioners in residential care, clinic, and other facilities,” Lupini said. “RACCPs may also support local clinicians in emergency patient transfers, provide clinical mentorship to CPs in surrounding communities, respond to high acuity calls in rural and remote communities, and provide treat and release services.”

With this final phase, a total of 99 BC Communities have been selected for the program.

