Kimberley to Wasa fibre optic project in permitting stage

Work could begin as soon as this fall says CBT

In November of 2021, the Columbia Basin Trust announced that they had secured $7.6 million in funding to expand regional fibre optic networks, particularly in the Kimberley and Wasa, and Nelson to Fruitvale corridors.

The Kimberley to Wasa project will see 30 km of backbone fibre optic cable installed between the two communities, benefiting all the rural residents along that route.

Asked about the progress of the project, Delphi Hoodicoff from CBT said that at this time, they were in the design and permitting phase of the project.

“Barring any delays due to the permitting process, project construction could start as early as this fall,” she said.

The project will use a variety of installation methods including underground and aerial. Regardless of methodology, the Trust will employ best practice techniques to minimize or eliminate impacts to residents, wildlife, the environment and locations of historical significance.

The Trust is providing a total of $1.29 million to the two projects. Other funders include the federal Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ($4.9 million through the Broadband Fund), the provincial government ($800,000 through the Connecting British Columbia program), the Regional District of Central Kootenay ($400,000) and the Regional District of East Kootenay ($200,000).



