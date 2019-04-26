Kimberley Trails Society hopes to secure grant funding for new ‘Matthew Creek Connector Trail’

The City of Kimberley has submitted a letter of support for the Society.

The Kimberley Trails Society (KTS) is asking for the City of Kimberley’s support in hopes of securing grant funding for a new trail that, if successful, will connect three major trail networks in the region.

KTS asked the City for a letter of support to help with two grant applications: The Great Trail Fund for the East Kootenay and the Columbia Basin Trust Trail Enhancement Program.

The proposed trail, which KTS is calling the Matthew Creek Connector Trail, will connect the Bootleg Recreation Site and Trails with the HorseBarn Valley and Nature Park trail system.

In a letter to Council, KTS Director Lana Drijber said that the new trail would enhance the idea of non-motorized access to more recreation.

“Visitors and residents to Kimberley have shared a strong desire for more connectivity of our trail networks for hiking and biking alike,” wrote Drijber. “This bi-directional connector trail will also accomplish something great in our area for the Trans Canada/Great Trail as it will make a very busy, paved motorized and unsafe section of the route safer and more scenic.”

She adds that this is important for The Great Trail as most of it entering and existing Kimberley is not on greenway but rather paved or gravel roads.

City Council approved the letter of support, while also inquiring about the exact location in terms of the trail head in relation to the intake for the Matthew Creek Watershed.

Drijber agreed to come back to Council with a specific map and location for where KTS hopes to have the trail.



