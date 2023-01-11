Kimberley Transfer Station to get used oil depot through RDEK

The Kimberley Transfer Station is getting a used oil depot, allowing Kimberley area residents to safely dispose of their used motor oil and antifreeze.

“This new depot will be a more convenient option for residents to dispose of those products that should not be going into our landfills,” said Kevin Paterson,RDEK environmental services manager. “Used motor oil is highly recyclable. If it’s collected and returned properly, it can be reused again and again.”

In addition to motor oil and antifreeze, residents will be also be able to drop off oil filters, oil and antifreeze containers and used lubricating oil.

The used oil program in B.C. is overseen by The BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA), who have several depots set up throughout the region and want to see residents drop off every drop of used oil and antifreeze to ensure it is disposed of properly.

You can learn more about recycling in the RDEK at this link: https://engage.rdek.bc.ca/recycle

You can also contact the RDEK at 1-888-478-7335