Kimberley under evacuation alert; be prepared

The City of Kimberley is currently under an evacuation alert. This is only the first stage, a period of time which allows residents to be ready in case it escalates to an order.

The entire city of Kimberley municipal boundary, and properties in the RDEK directly south and southeast of the City of Kimberley municipal boundary is included in this alert.

The Stages of Evacuation

STAGE 1 – Evacuation Alert (Prepare)

Residents are advised of the potential need for evacuation. The alert highlights the nature of the danger and that evacuation may be required at any time. Information will be provided at that time on where to go if the evacuation is ordered. Residents should prepare to evacuate and gather personal supplies necessary for several days.

STAGE 2 – Evacuation Order (Leave)

All persons in the affected area are ordered to leave the area and are provided again with the information required. Once evacuated you are not permitted to return until the order has been rescinded. If an evacuation order is issued, please get out.

STAGE 3 – Evacuation Rescind (Return)

All persons in the affected area are advised that the emergency is under control and the area has been declared habitable and the evacuation order has been rescinded. In the event of imminent danger to property or life, the emergency responders may go straight to an “Evacuation Order” without an alert. This is called a “Tactical Evacuation”.

Once you are evacuated from your property you will not be able to re-enter until the evacuation order is rescinded. Security will be provided to the evacuation area to ensure no one re-enters until the order is rescinded.

Stay Informed

Being aware and informed about what is going on in your area can help you be better prepared and ready to act in an emergency. When emergencies happen, it is CRITICALLY important that you trust only verified information sources.

In emergency situations, residents should follow the local media and instructions of local emergency and transportation officials. While Provincial or National media may report on local emergencies, the local media live in our communities and should be your source of media information.

Emergency personnel work tirelessly behind the scenes and the task of getting information out to the public becomes so much more difficult when people start relying on and sharing information that is not verified or from a trusted source. In an emergency, the rumour mill can put lives at risk.

If you want to share information, please be smart in what you share.

If you are sharing social media posts, please check the date before sharing and only share CURRENT information.

What is a Reception Centre?

For more information, contact the RDEK Emergency Line at 250-426-2188 or 1-855-346-2188

Regional District of East Kootenay – Emergency Information

Emergency Social Services (ESS) is a local volunteer based emergency response program, providing basic needs to people affected by an emergency or disaster.

When people are forced from their homes due to an emergency (like fires or flooding) ESS volunteers step in to providebasic needs, such as food, clothing or group lodging.

ESS is available for 72 hours immediately following the emergency, allowing affected residents the time to make more long-term arrangements and begin the recovery process. Depending on the situation / emergency, ESS can also be

extended. For large scale responses, in addition to providing basic needs, ESS may also assist with family reunification,

emotional support, and transportation. The goal of ESS is to help people re-establish themselves as quickly as possible

following a disaster.

Ways to get Emergency Information

1. LOCAL MEDIA

2. RDEK FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/eastkootenay

3. RDEK EMAIL GROUP – www.rdek.bc.ca/about/email_group_sign_up

4. RDEK WEBSITE: www.rdek.bc.ca