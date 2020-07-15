Kimberley Underground Mining Railway reports success despite social distancing

The Kimberley Underground Mining Railway is one of Kimberley’s attractions that is open this summer, and so far they are reporting business has been better than expected.

A fully loaded train looks a little different this summer, with riders socially distanced six feet apart. That means only 10 rows of seats are being used. But many of the trains are full.

The Society would like to thank Kimberley Tourism and the campground and visitors’ centre for continuing to send business their way.

Ticket sales for each train start 15 minutes before departure. On weekends and stat holidays, the 10 a.m. train is proving to be popular.

The Society also reports that station staff are really impressed with how locals and visitors are social distancing.