Kimberley Underground Mining Railway reports success despite social distancing

The Kimberley Underground Mining Railway is one of Kimberley’s attractions that is open this summer, and so far they are reporting business has been better than expected.

A fully loaded train looks a little different this summer, with riders socially distanced six feet apart. That means only 10 rows of seats are being used. But many of the trains are full.

The Society would like to thank Kimberley Tourism and the campground and visitors’ centre for continuing to send business their way.

Ticket sales for each train start 15 minutes before departure. On weekends and stat holidays, the 10 a.m. train is proving to be popular.

The Society also reports that station staff are really impressed with how locals and visitors are social distancing.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Just Posted

Kimberley Underground Mining Railway reports success despite social distancing

The Kimberley Underground Mining Railway is one of Kimberley’s attractions that is… Continue reading

Eight-time Canadian long drive champion Lisa ‘Longball’ Vlooswyk plays Trickle Creek

Calgary’s Lisa “Longball” Vlooswyk, the eight-time women’s Canadian Long Drive National Champion… Continue reading

Kimberley Splash Park reopens this Friday

Kimberley kids will be delighted to hear that the Rotary Splash Park… Continue reading

Cranbrook Pride society organizes different kind of event this year due to COVID-19

The Cranbrook Pride Society had to be creative in planning this year’s… Continue reading

The Tumbleweeds perform at live and socially distant concert in Kimberley

On Friday, the Kimberley Golf Club hosted a wonderful event. For $30,… Continue reading

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep drainage pipe on Vancouver Island

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Most Canadians do not want US border reopened

There was a minor hullabaloo, and an impressive Twitter ratio, late last… Continue reading

Commercial huckleberry harvesting restricted in Kootenays

The province of B.C. has banned commercial-scale picking from July 15 to October 15

Most Read