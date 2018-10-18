Kimberley votes on Saturday, October 20

Kimberley votes Saturday, October 20. There is only one polling station, at Centennial Hall, and it opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

Kimberley voters will be asked to elect a mayor from candidates Don McCormick and Albert Hoglund, and choose six councillors from a list of 15 candidates. They are Mac Campbell, Dave Corbould, Kyle Dalum, Kevin Dunnebacke, Kent Goodwin, Craig Janzen, Nigel Kitto, Josh Lockhart, Jason McBain, Michelle Nex, Darryl Oakley, Wendy Qureshi, Sandra Roberts, Steven Royer and Jay Simon-Cumming.

For School District No. 6 trustee there are five candidates: Incumbents Mac Campbell, Betty-Lou Barrett and Sandra Smaill alongside newcomers Ron McRae and Jaret Thompson.

For more informaiton on all the candidates, see the municipal election section at kimberleybulletin.com

Kimberley voters will also be asked to approve the pending sale of the SunMine to Teck Metals. The question is: Are you in favour of the City of Kimberley selling the assets of SunMine to Teck Metals Limited for fair market value?

If you are not on the list of electors, you may register at the time of voting by completing the required application form, which will be available at the voting booth. To register, or change your address, you must have two pieces of ID, once with a signature.

All those who have been a resident of BC for at least six months, be a resident of or a registered owner of real property in the City of Kimberley for at least 30 days prior to the election; and a Canadian citizen are eligible to vote.

There have been two advance poll days, on October 11 and 18. On October 10, 228 votes were cast, and on October 18, 885 voted, for a total of 1,113 advance votes. The city’s Chief Electoral Officer Maryse Leroux says those numbers definitely surpass advance votes in 2014.

In the 2014 municipal election, there were 5,083 eligible voters. Of those eligible, 2,635 people voted, for a turnout of 51.84 per cent, better than most communities across B.C. Cranbrook’s turnout, for example, was only 39 per cent. Fergie had a 28 per cent turnout.

This year there are 5,724 people eligible to vote.

Please watch our Twitter feed – @KBulletin and our Facebook page on Saturday night for immediate results, with follow up at kimberleybulletin.com