Kimberley votes: Results are in for City Council, wastewater plant referendum

(Left to right) Sandra Roberts, Andrew Royer, Woody Maguire, Sue Cairns, Kevin Dunneback and Jason McBain have been voted in as Kimberley City Councillors.

Cairns, Dunnebacke, Maguire, McBain, Roberts, Royer elected to Kimberley Council

The results of Kimberley’s October 15, 2022 municipal election are in.

Sue Cairns, Kevin Dunnebacke, Woody Maguire, Jason McBain, Sandra Roberts and Steven Royer have been elected to Kimberley City Council

The voting breakdown for each Council candidate is as follows:

Sue Cairns — 1349

Kevin Dunnebacke — 885

Craig Janzen — 881

Woody Maguire — 943

Jason McBain — 1349

Sandra Roberts — 1190

Steven Royer — 1029

Andrew Skaien — 799

The people of Kimberley also voted on a referendum to determine whether they approve of the City borrowing up to $35 million to help fund the replacement of the existing wastewater treatment plant with a new facilitiy.

A total of 1857 votes were cast, with 1545 voting yes and 259 voting no.

Kimberley’s Mayor Don McCormick ran unopposed.

Darryl Oakley, Ronald McRae and Betty Lou Barrett have been voted in as School Trustees for Electoral Area 2 —Kimberley and the RDEK.

