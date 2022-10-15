Kimberley votes: Results are in for City Council, wastewater plant referendum

The results of Kimberley’s October 15, 2022 municipal election are in.
Sue Cairns, Kevin Dunnebacke, Woody Maguire, Jason McBain, Sandra Roberts and Steven Royer have been elected to Kimberley City Council
The voting breakdown for each Council candidate is as follows:
Sue Cairns — 1349
Kevin Dunnebacke — 885
Craig Janzen — 881
Woody Maguire — 943
Jason McBain — 1349
Sandra Roberts — 1190
Steven Royer — 1029
Andrew Skaien — 799
The people of Kimberley also voted on a referendum to determine whether they approve of the City borrowing up to $35 million to help fund the replacement of the existing wastewater treatment plant with a new facilitiy.
A total of 1857 votes were cast, with 1545 voting yes and 259 voting no.
Kimberley’s Mayor Don McCormick ran unopposed.
Darryl Oakley, Ronald McRae and Betty Lou Barrett have been voted in as School Trustees for Electoral Area 2 —Kimberley and the RDEK.
More to come.