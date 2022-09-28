Kimberley votes to allow tax exemption status for Kimberley Health Centre spaces

The would allow Health Centre Society to reduce rents for Loan Cupboard and Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery

Kimberley council gave first, second and third readings to the Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw on Monday, September 26, 2022.

The city has received applications from the KimberleyHealth Care Auxiliary and Healthy Kimberley for permissive tax exemptions related to spaces these two entities lease from the Kimberley Health Centre Society.

Mayor Don McCormick explained that the city would provide the exemptions to the Health Centre Society who then have the opportunity to reduce rent for the Health Care Auxiliary and Healthy Kimberley for their loan cupboard and food recovery programs.

Bulletin readers will recall that many tenants in the Health Centre building (formerly Kimberley’s hospital) were concerned last year with rent increases.

The motion to provide the tax exemption was carried unanimously.



