Kimberley waste water treatment plant dewatering underway; odours expected

Temperatures are rising and that means that residents within range of the Pollution Control Centre in Marysville may begin to pick up some odours again, the city has advised in a press release.

Last year, in an effort to reduce existing stockpiles of bio-solids at the plant, city contractors placed the bio-solids into holding containers which allows liquids to be removed. These containers have remained frozen throughout the winter but now the containers have begun to thaw.

This is a positive process as thawing will help speed up the drying process. Remaining liquid will be returned to the wastewater treatment plant for treatment and the dried bio-solids will be trucked to the Central Landfill.

While this process may cause some increased odours in the area, it will dramatically reduce odours in the future as well as ensure the plant is compliant with Ministry of Environment permit requirements.

For more information, please contact City Operations at 250-427-9660 or by email at operations@kimberley.ca.

