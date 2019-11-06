Kimberley water is regularly tested for lead: CAO

Earlier this week, the results of an investigation into lead levels in Canadian drinking water revealed that levels in some cities were consistently higher than they ever were in Flint, Michigan.

A yearlong investigation by more than 120 journalists from nine universities and 10 media organizations, including The Associated Press and the Institute for Investigative Journalism at Concordia University in Montreal , collected test results that properly measure exposure to lead in 11 cities across Canada. Out of 12,000 tests since 2014, one-third — 33% — exceeded the national safety guideline of 5 parts per billion; 18% exceeded the U.S. limit of 15 ppb.

However, Kimberley residents can rest assured that the city regularly tests for lead in the city’s water supply.

“The City has tested for 33 different elements on a quarterly basis for at least 20 years,” said CAO Scott Sommerville.

Sommerville says the frequent testing is due in part to the concentration of metals in our area, Kimberley being home to the giant lead/zinc Sullivan Mine for over a hundred years.

“The City is not required to test that often, but we consider it best practice to conduct the tests quarterly,” he said.

The latest test results, from October 28, 2019, which Sommerville says are great as usual, show lead levels well below drinking water standards (Kimberley water sample <0.500 ug/L, drinking water standard is 5.00 ug/L)



