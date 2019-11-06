Kimberley water is regularly tested for lead: CAO

Earlier this week, the results of an investigation into lead levels in Canadian drinking water revealed that levels in some cities were consistently higher than they ever were in Flint, Michigan.

A yearlong investigation by more than 120 journalists from nine universities and 10 media organizations, including The Associated Press and the Institute for Investigative Journalism at Concordia University in Montreal , collected test results that properly measure exposure to lead in 11 cities across Canada. Out of 12,000 tests since 2014, one-third — 33% — exceeded the national safety guideline of 5 parts per billion; 18% exceeded the U.S. limit of 15 ppb.

Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint

However, Kimberley residents can rest assured that the city regularly tests for lead in the city’s water supply.

“The City has tested for 33 different elements on a quarterly basis for at least 20 years,” said CAO Scott Sommerville.

Sommerville says the frequent testing is due in part to the concentration of metals in our area, Kimberley being home to the giant lead/zinc Sullivan Mine for over a hundred years.

“The City is not required to test that often, but we consider it best practice to conduct the tests quarterly,” he said.

The latest test results, from October 28, 2019, which Sommerville says are great as usual, show lead levels well below drinking water standards (Kimberley water sample <0.500 ug/L, drinking water standard is 5.00 ug/L)


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Racial discrimination complaint against B.C. theatre to proceed
Next story
Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

Just Posted

Kimberley girl fundraises for volunteer medical transport service

Brielle Waite raised $350 for Angel Flight East Kootenay using leaves for crafts sold at $7 apiece

Kimberley water is regularly tested for lead: CAO

Earlier this week, the results of an investigation into lead levels in… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves $26,000 budget for Aquatic Centre steam room repairs

The entire steam room will need to be demolished, but pool to remain open.

Upcoming events in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Local entertainment listings

Enter to win the Turn on the Lights contest for Kimberley’s annual Platzl Light Up

The winner will be drawn on November 14, 2019.

Sense of empathy, kindness floats over ‘Sesame Street’ set

While some rod puppets like Elmo require one puppeteer, it takes two to manipulate others

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

‘Steeped in rape culture’: Sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

‘I can’t imagine being a fresh survivor and having to deal with them’

British man handed three-year jail sentence for sexual assault of Penticton teen

The man will be deported back to England following the completion of his sentence

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

Most Read