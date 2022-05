The City of Kimberley has rescinded the Water Quality Advisory which was begun on Monday, May 9, 2022, effective immediately.

Turbidity levels are now below 1 NTU again.

Please keep in mind that the freshet is not over, and more advisories typically occur, You can keep an eye on daily turbidity levels at kimberley.ca.

